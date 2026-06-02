Microsoft Build 2026 kicks off today: How to watch and what to expect

After Google’s I/O conference and ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Microsoft is set to host its annual developer event, Build 2026, in San Francisco on June 2 and 3.

The conference will begin with an opening keynote at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. Although in-person tickets cost nearly $1100, viewers worldwide can watch the event live for free through Microsoft’s website and YouTube channel.

As with most major technology events this year, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the agenda. Microsoft has steadily integrated AI across its products and services, and Build 2026 is likely to offer a clearer picture of the company’s broader strategy, particularly around its Copilot ecosystem and AI agents.