Microsoft Build 2026 kicks off today: How to watch and what to expect

After Google’s I/O conference and ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Microsoft is set to host its annual developer event, Build 2026, in San Francisco on June 2 and 3.
The conference will begin with an opening keynote at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. Although in-person tickets cost nearly $1100, viewers worldwide can watch the event live for free through Microsoft’s website and YouTube channel.
As with most major technology events this year, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the agenda. Microsoft has steadily integrated AI across its products and services, and Build 2026 is likely to offer a clearer picture of the company’s broader strategy, particularly around its Copilot ecosystem and AI agents.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to open the event with updates on the company’s recent developments and plans. While Microsoft has not confirmed specific announcements, several themes are already emerging.
Microsoft’s AI strategy increasingly revolves around Copilot, making it one of the conference’s most closely watched topics. During the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft is evolving Copilot from an assistant into a system capable of handling longer, more tasks independently.
In line with this shift, Agent Mode has become the default across several Microsoft 365 Copilot tools, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. As a result, AI agents are expected to play a larger role across Microsoft’s products.
Unlike traditional chatbots, agentic AI can perform tasks on behalf of users, such as surfacing emails, organising workflows, and assisting with online tasks. Consequently, Microsoft is expected to further expand Copilot’s capabilities across its software ecosystem, including Windows.
Build 2026 may also include discussions around OpenClaw, an AI agent tool that has gained traction among developers. Peter Steinberger, creator of OpenClaw, is scheduled to host a breakout session at the event.
Additionally, reports suggest Microsoft could introduce a new coding model to expand GitHub Copilot adoption, alongside AI models focused on reasoning, image generation, and speech.
Microsoft has remained largely silent on Windows 12, but Build 2026 could offer an opportunity to preview the next phase of its operating system. While a full announcement is unlikely, the company could provide an early look at upcoming features, particularly as competition in operating systems evolves following Google’s move to combine Android and ChromeOS.
At the same time, Microsoft has continued integrating AI features into Windows through Copilot and other tools. While some users have welcomed these additions, others have criticised the growing presence of AI, arguing that it can sometimes feel intrusive.
However, Microsoft may choose to focus on introducing new Windows features rather than unveiling an entirely new version of the operating system.
Gaming is not expected to feature prominently at Build 2026. Earlier this year, Microsoft scaled back plans to expand Copilot integration into gaming, with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma stating that the company would stop development of Copilot for consoles and phase it out on mobile.
As a result, Xbox-related announcements are unlikely to take centre stage at this year’s developer conference.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)