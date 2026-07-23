Microsoft brings Xbox backward compatibility to PC with 4 classic games

The first wave of classic Xbox titles arrives on Windows with enhanced graphics, Game Pass support and more games planned.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readJul 23, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Microsoft has added higher-resolution graphics, VSync and modern display modes to classic Xbox games on PC. (Image: X/ Hen)Microsoft has added higher-resolution graphics, VSync and modern display modes to classic Xbox games on PC. (Image: X/ Hen)
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Microsoft on Wednesday officially expanded its Xbox backward compatibility programme to PC, allowing players to run select original Xbox console games on Windows for the first time. The initiative marks the beginning of a broader effort to preserve classic Xbox titles and make them playable across modern PCs and handheld gaming devices.

The first wave of supported games includes Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy. These titles are now available to purchase and are also included with all Xbox Game Pass plans. Players who already own digital copies of the games can also access them on PC as well as compatible handheld devices such as the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

Classic Xbox games receive modern PC enhancements

Alongside bringing the games to Windows, Microsoft has added several PC-specific improvements while preserving the original gameplay experience. Players can now access features such as VSync support, up to 4x resolution upscaling, anisotropic filtering, enhanced anti-aliasing, fullscreen and windowed display modes, and additional graphics customisation options.

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The company also confirmed that achievements will be added to all four games in the coming months, addressing one of the most requested features from Xbox and PC players. Customisable language and audio settings will also be available.

Minimum hardware requirements

Microsoft says most modern PCs should be capable of running the games. The minimum hardware requirements include an Nvidia GTX 950, AMD Radeon RX 550, Intel UHD 770, or Intel Arc A310 graphics processor, paired with an Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1200, or AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, along with 8GB RAM and Windows 11.

For the best experience, Microsoft recommends an Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti or equivalent GPU and a six-core processor such as the Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

Part of broader game preservation strategy

Microsoft says the launch is the first step in a larger initiative to preserve Xbox’s gaming history and gradually bring more console titles to PC. According to Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC is designed to make it easier for players to enjoy games they already own across different devices while ensuring older titles remain accessible for future generations.

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Also Read | Microsoft may spin off Xbox as gaming business faces strategic overhaul

The move builds on Ronald’s earlier comments about Microsoft’s long-term Xbox strategy, which includes the next-generation Project Helix console. Microsoft is also reportedly developing a disc-to-digital feature that would allow Xbox owners to convert physical game collections into digital libraries for use on future Xbox hardware.

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