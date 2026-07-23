Microsoft brings Xbox backward compatibility to PC with 4 classic games

Microsoft on Wednesday officially expanded its Xbox backward compatibility programme to PC, allowing players to run select original Xbox console games on Windows for the first time. The initiative marks the beginning of a broader effort to preserve classic Xbox titles and make them playable across modern PCs and handheld gaming devices.

The first wave of supported games includes Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy. These titles are now available to purchase and are also included with all Xbox Game Pass plans. Players who already own digital copies of the games can also access them on PC as well as compatible handheld devices such as the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.