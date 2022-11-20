Microsoft brings back its SwiftKey iOS keyboard, teases new features

In September this year, Microsoft said that it will be discontinuing the iOS version of Swiftkey and instead focus on the Android version of the app. Following the announcement, the company terminated app support and removed it from the Apple App Store earlier this month.

Now, in an unprecedented move, the tech giant suddenly seems to have decided to bring back Swiftkey for iOS-powered devices. In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston said, “Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple App Store.”

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! 🎉🎊🍾🥳 Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it! Link ➡️ https://t.co/X6eIq0VJgP pic.twitter.com/23OA67UynZ — Vishnu.one (@VishnuNath) November 18, 2022

While Swiftkey has made its way back to iOS, the app was last updated on August 11, 2021. Microsoft’s Vice President and GM at OneNote and Office, Vishnu Nath recently hinted in a tweet that Swiftkey for iOS might soon be updated with new features.

“We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. Please visit data.swiftkey.com for details on how to manage your data. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 5th, 2022,” the company said in an announcement earlier this year.

And even though it is still unclear what Microsoft has in store, we expect the tech giant to improve the overall typing experience on Apple devices since there are not many good third-party apps available for the operating system. Indeed, SwiftKey is by far the best keyboard app out there, not only on iPhone but also on Android.