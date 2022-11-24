scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Microsoft warns about Boa web server risks: India is the most affected country

India tops the chart when it comes to the distribution of outdated Boa web servers.

Microsoft claims there are more than 1 million IoT devices that are running running on outdated Boa web server.

Although the Boa web server has been discontinued back in 2005, a lot of businesses still continue to use the same. Companies continue to use Boa web servers as it is bundled in the software development kit (SDKs) of a product. However, according to the latest report from Microsoft, Boa web server comes with potential risks and it is easy for hackers to target these services. More importantly, Microsoft’s research showed that Indian power companies have faced several attacks because of the web server.

Most recently, Tata Power disclosed a cyber attack by the Hive ransomware group last month. In this case, hackers managed to steal data related to the personal details of employees, which includes details like Aadhaar numbers, PAN card details, and salary information. Microsoft has confirmed that Tata Power was hosted on Boa web servers, which has made it vulnerable and easy to hack due to outdated security protocols. Microsoft claims that over one million devices are still running on the outdated boa web server.

Read more: |SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says

The problem is that most Internet of Things (IoT) devices include a Bora web server in their SDKs, which includes the most popular brands like Realtek Semiconductor Corp as well. Further, updating the firmware of an IoT device does not always patch an SDK or an SoC component, points out Microsoft

It recommends patching vulnerable devices whenever possible. Microsoft also recommends using its own Defender External Attack Surface Management system to stay safe from hackers and recommends businesses reduce attacks by eliminating unnecessary internet connections to IoT devices in the network. Lastly, it is recommended to use an anti-virus solution and it is best to configure detection rules to identify malicious activities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:33:54 pm
Next Story

Kajol and Kamal Sadanah to reunite after 30 years for Salaam Venky: ‘It was lovely working with him again’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X