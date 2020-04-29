Microsoft’s Bing COVID-19 tracker adds India-specific features; supports nine Indian languages

The new Apollo Hostpitals bot allows users to perform self-assessment of potential symptoms and risk level for coronavirus infection. The new Apollo Hostpitals bot allows users to perform self-assessment of potential symptoms and risk level for coronavirus infection.

Microsoft launched its Bing COVID-19 tracker last month to help users keep a check on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company has now released some new features to help citizens of India stay up-to-date with information related to coronavirus pandemic. Some of the new features Bing has added to its tracker include the integration of the self-assessment created Apollo Hospitals and a hub for telemedicine support from reputed healthcare firms.

Bing has also announced that the updated COVID-19 tracker will be available in nine Indian languages so more and more users can use the platform with ease and understand the situation the country is going through. Bing hopes that the updated tracker will provide people across the country with access to critical information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in a language they understand. These languages include Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Bing COVID-19 tracker in India: New features

To change the preferred language users can simply click on the icon on the top of the page that will provide them with a drop-down menu with the available languages listed. Users can select their preferred language.

The new Apollo Hostpitals bot allows users to perform self-assessment of potential symptoms and risk level for coronavirus infection. The bot has been built on top of Microsoft’s own Azure services and has also followed guidelines from the WHO and the MoHFW, Government of India. The bot is currently available in four Indian languages. The company has hinted that support for more languages is coming soon.

Bing as also added telemedicine support hub. This will provide users with online consultation from leading healthcare service providers like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, Mfine and more. With the help of this online consultation users can have all their medicinal needs fulfilled from the safety of their homes.

All about Bing COVID-19 tracker

Bing COVID-19 tracker was launched on March 19 with the aim to track coronavirus infections across the globe. Back then it also allowed tracking the pandemic in India at a hyperlocal level. The tracker also provides users with credible information related to the virus from a hub of credible news resources and official information disseminated via the government.

Using this tracker, users can get statistics on infection, recoveries and fatalities at a hyperlocal level, which means inside of their own states and districts.

For Indian users, the tracker provides details of helpline numbers and testing centres, along with guidance and advisories from credible sources like the Government of India, ICMR and WHO. It also helps users stay up-to-date with national and local news regarding the pandemic via live feeds from leading national and regional language media houses.

