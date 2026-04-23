Microsoft bets big on AI in Australia with $18 billion investment

Microsoft also announced plans to expand its commercial cloud and AI, including graphics processing unit offerings, for Australian customers by more than ‌140% by the end ​of 2029.(Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft said on Thursday that it will invest A$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in Australia by the end of 2029 to boost computing and artificial intelligence capacity, betting on growing demand for the technology in the country.

The U.S. tech giant’s latest investment reflects rising demand for AI technologies and positions Australia as a ⁠key growth ​market.

Microsoft said the investment will support the expansion of its Azure AI supercomputing and cloud infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and promote AI skills development across the country.

“Australia has an enormous opportunity to translate AI into real economic growth and societal benefit,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, currently visiting Sydney as part ​of ​the company’s global AI tour, said in a statement. ⁠He described the initiative as Microsoft’s largest investment in Australia to date.