Microsoft backs Anthropic in amicus brief to halt US DOD’s ‘supply-chain risk’ designation

Microsoft filed on Tuesday a brief in support of Anthropic’s lawsuit asking the court to temporarily block the U.S. Department of Defense’s designation of the AI startup as a supply-chain risk.

In an amicus brief filing in a federal court in San Francisco, Microsoft backed Anthropic’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Pentagon order, arguing that its determination should be ⁠paused ​while the court considers the case.

Microsoft, which integrates the AI lab’s products and services into technology it provides to the U.S. military, said that it was directly impacted by the DOD designation.

The Claude maker had filed ​a ​lawsuit to block the Pentagon from placing it ⁠on a national security blacklist on Monday, escalating a high-stakes battle with the U.S. military over usage restrictions on ‌its technology. Microsoft’s filing argued the TRO is needed to prevent costly disruptions for suppliers, who would otherwise have to rapidly rebuild offerings that rely on Anthropic’s products. The judge overseeing the case must approve Microsoft’s request to file the brief before it is officially entered, but courts often permit outside parties to weigh in on ⁠important cases.