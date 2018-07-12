Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713: Here are the new changes

Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 through a blogpost. (Image Source: Reuters) Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 through a blogpost. (Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 through a blogpost. This build brings further modifications to Edge, while also improving on functions of Notepad. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 also lays emphasis on Remote Desktop with Biometrics, that creates various online and offline sign-in modes. Importantly, Microsoft will also reset its Skip Ahead program, so that active users may be brought in as Windows Insiders, to receive regular build updates.

Under Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713, Edge will now offer per-site autoplay options. This means that users will be able to manage permissions for every website they browse, to individually allow/deny autoplay of audio and video. It can be set through the Website permission option in the Website Identification pane, under the ‘manage permissions’ option.

In addition, through Reading View, books or PDFs, Edge users would be able to access a dictionary function. This enables users to find meanings of keywords, hear their pronunciation, and expand more details from their definitions. Users can set the dictionary toggle to allow definitions to appear, as well as the content for which definitions should be displayed.

Specifically, the PDF reader built into Edge now comes with an improved toolbar, that displays text descriptions, and comes with new options like ‘Add Notes’. Along with rendering improvements, Edge’s PDF reader will allows users to pin/unpin the toolbar.

Through Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713, Microsoft has also improved Notepad. This build allows Notepad to offer wrap-around find/replace option to the regular find/replace experience. The dialog box will not only remember text from previous searches, but also suggest them for future use.

In addition, the find/replace dialog box will automatically search for text that is highlighted in Notepad. Also, Notepad now also enables zoom-in of text, which can be accessed through View>Zoom. In the improved Notepad, users will also be able to display line and column numbers via word-wrap. The status bar for the same can be turned on/off through the View menu.

Other changes in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713 include advanced biometric options for Windows 10 sign-in, sign-in through shared Windows 10 devices, and web sign-in. Alongside it, are improvements to Windows Defender, and software bug fixes/updates.

