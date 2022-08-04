Microsoft announces native Teams app for M1 and M2 Apple Macs

Updated: August 4, 2022 4:00:50 pm
Released in March of 2017, Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app specially corporates and organizations. Similar to Slack, it allows users to hold meetings, share files and apps from a single window. While it is available on all popular platforms like Windows, Linux, Android and even iOS, macOS users had to run the app using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation. Unfortunately, this meant that the performance on M1 and M2 powered silicon took a drastic hit.
For years, users have been asking Microsoft to develop a native version of the app. Thankfully, in a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that they have optimised the Teams app for Apple silicon.
The company said they have developed a ‘production grade universal binary version’ of Teams, giving M1 and M2 Mac a noticeable boost in performance since the app will now be able to use resources efficiently. The developers went on to say that the overall experience when using multiple high resolution monitors during calls or conferences will be much more redefined compared to what it used to be.
It should be noted that all Mac users will be automatically updated to the latest version of Teams once it is available. Unfortunately, the Generally Available (GA) version of Teams on Macs will be rolled out in the coming months, so those looking forward to using the native version will have to wait some more time.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Watch: Smriti Irani travels to work on a scooter
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Sanjay Raut tells court
Karnataka’s Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary declared a Ramsar site
Bone and Joint Day: What do long work hours do to your health? Find out
Hindu temple in Pakistan to be restored after eviction of illegal occupants
Pune Infra Watch: Centre’s software boost to simplify and popularise Citizen Participatory Budget initiative
Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congress problem: Factionalism
Anushka Sharma twins in blue with ‘cute boy’ Virat Kohli, says she always wanted to start a band
Delhi LG asks top cop to file FIR against ex-Congress MLA who ‘made fake voter ID cards’
Got lot of love from India, says Pakistani weightlifter and ‘Mirabai fan’
Microsoft announces native Teams app for M1 and M2 Apple Macs
Gold Silver Rate Today (August 4): Gold and silver prices climb; here’s what you pay