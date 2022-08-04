scorecardresearch
Microsoft announces native Teams app for M1 and M2 Apple Macs

Microsoft has developed a version of Teams that will natively run on Apple silicon.

Released in March of 2017, Microsoft Teams is a collaboration app specially corporates and organizations. Similar to Slack, it allows users to hold meetings, share files and apps from a single window. While it is available on all popular platforms like Windows, Linux, Android and even iOS, macOS users had to run the app using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation. Unfortunately, this meant that the performance on M1 and M2 powered silicon took a drastic hit.

For years, users have been asking Microsoft to develop a native version of the app. Thankfully, in a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that they have optimised the Teams app for Apple silicon.

The company said they have developed a ‘production grade universal binary version’ of Teams, giving M1 and M2 Mac a noticeable boost in performance since the app will now be able to use resources efficiently. The developers went on to say that the overall experience when using multiple high resolution monitors during calls or conferences will be much more redefined compared to what it used to be.

It should be noted that all Mac users will be automatically updated to the latest version of Teams once it is available. Unfortunately, the Generally Available (GA) version of Teams on Macs will be rolled out in the coming months, so those looking forward to using the native version will have to wait some more time.

