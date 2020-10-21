Micromax ‘IN’ series launch soon: Expected Specs, price in India and launch date

Micromax announced through a video that the Indian manufacturer is planning to launch a new line-up of smartphones under the series ‘IN’.

Micromax is all set to launch its two new smartphones in the Indian market very soon. According to a video tweeted by the company’s co-founder Rahul Sharma, Micromax is bringing the new series of ‘IN’ smartphones for Indian consumers. This has created a lot of buzz in the smartphone space and there have been many speculations that are rife regarding the specs, price and launch date of this new line-up of smartphones.

What are the upcoming Micromax phones?

So far, various reports suggest that initially, Micromax will launch only two new smartphones. As reported by The Mobile Indian, Micromax will bring in Micromax IN 1 and Micromax IN 1a devices in the mid-range segment with a slew of new features.

As far as the launch date is concerned, Micromax’s Rahul Sharma in an interview on YouTube channel Technical Guruji hinted that these phones may be launched sometime in early November. Moreover, several reports in tech publications also suggest that the launch may take place by November 2.

Micromax IN series specs

That said, on the specifications front, Micromax IN 1 is said to have 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is also expected to flaunt a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera along with an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

On the other hand, Micromax IN 1A is speculated to come bundled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is further said to be powered by Helio G85 processor. On the camera front, it will spot a triple rear camera setup with 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera along with third 2MP camera. Furthermore, it is expected to flaunt a 13MP selfie camera at the front as well.

In the hindsight, both these upcoming devices are expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display while running on stock Android out of the box. In addition, they might also come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Micromax IN series price in India

Leaks have also revealed the prices of the upcoming Micromax smartphones. These smartphones are expected to be available in the market between the price of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.

