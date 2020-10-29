Micromax IN phone series design teased ahead of November 3 launch

Micromax IN series launch

Micromax is all set to launch its two new devices in India on November 3. The company will be unveiling phones after almost a year and it is going to be a tough fight for Micromax against Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Ahead of the official launch, Micromax has teased the design of its upcoming ‘IN’ series. The brand has posted a video on Twitter that gives us a glimpse of the upcoming phone’s back panel.

As per the teaser, the rear panel of the Micromax IN series will have an X-pattern, along with a gradient paint job. The short video suggests that the devices will also have the ‘IN’ branding at the bottom of the back panel. Besides, just recently, Micromax confirmed that the ‘IN’ series devices will draw power from MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 processors.

As per leaks and rumors, the new devices will be called Micromax IN 1 and Micromax IN 1a. The phones are expected to be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000. They are said to offer a pure stock Android experience to their users. The new Micromax devices will reportedly be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

If leaks are to be believed, the Micromax IN 1A will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. There will also be a triple rear-camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary camera, and a 2MP camera. On the front, the company might add a 13MP selfie camera.

The Micromax IN 1, on the other hand, is said to be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. There could be a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Besides that, the device is expected to have a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera. On the front might be an 8MP selfie camera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.