Micromax Canvas 3 Android-based Smart TV announced: Price in India, specifications

Micromax today announced the Canvas 3, an Android-based Smart TV in the Indian market. Micromax Canvas 3 is available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting today. Running Android Nougat out of the box, Micromax Canvas 3 allows media sharing and wireless smartphone control. The TV comes in different screen sizes: 32-inch, 40-inch and 50-inch.

Micromax Canvas 3 TV sports an HD ready screen featuring 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution. It runs Android OS and supports a wide variety of apps. It allows users to surf the web, check emails, download apps and much more. It packs 1GB RAM and 5.5GB storage. As for connectivity, Micromax Canvas 3 provides users with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

It has its own app store called Aptoide to let users discover apps they might want to download. It allows for wireless smartphone control to play mobile games onto the big screen. This one runs on a quad-core processor and lets users connect their Apple devices using Airplay.

Micromax Canvas 3 32-inch costs Rs 13,999 whereas the 40-inch model is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Agarwal, Co-Founder of Micromax, had this to say: “We strongly believe that Smart TVs are the future in this segment and with the launch of our newest range, we have attempted to give our consumers the best of that technology by giving them a larger-than-life smarter experience. In the coming months, we are all set to reinforce the smart TV market and our other range of consumer electronic products.”

