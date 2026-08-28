Meet Microduck, Hugging Face’s new open-source AI robot that can learn new tricks

As the second edition of the robot Olympics hosted in Beijing, China, wrapped up this week, social media feeds were flooded with impressive, viral videos of humanoid robots sprinting, sparring, clearing obstacles, and even karate-kicking the air under stadium lights.

Halfway across the world, the robot everyone is talking about does none of that. Instead, it has a beak to pick things up, waddles unmistakably like a cute little duck, and sells for $399.

The Microduck unveiled by Hugging Face on Thursday, August 27, is a biped robot that is just 25 centimetres-tall and weighs up to 800 grams. It comes with balance restoration and can get back up when it falls. The robot is equipped with over 15 motors, a camera, lidar sensors, and two IMUs (inertial measurement units) to interact with the world.