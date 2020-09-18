When will your Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phone get MIUI 12? Check here

The MIUI 12 has super wallpapers which showcases actual surfaces from official images of Mars and Earth from NASA (Source: Xiaomi youtube screenshot)

MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 OS has been confirmed for 22 Mi, Redmi and Poco devices. The update of the new OS is being rolled out in phases since its launch in August. The first device to receive the update was Mi’s flagship device Mi 10. The Chinese smartphone company announced that most Xiaomi devices in India will be receiving the new update and the rollout schedule information will be given on its social media handles.

After more than a month, trak.in has released a list of devices that will be receiving the new update.

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi 8 Lite

POCO F2 Pro

Poco F1

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Redmi 9

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi S2

Even though the MIUI 12 update is available for a long list of phones, there is a catch. The Super Wallpapers will only be available for Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro out of 22 devices. The rest of the smartphones will get static wallpapers. Super Wallpapers are inspired by the space and are images of actual surfaces of Mars and Earth taken by NASA. The images showing the planets zoom in when the phone is unlocked to show the surface of the planet. The Super Wallpapers also change with time showing day, night and evening on these celestial objects.

The new animation icons will be available on only four devices including Mi 10, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Also, the floating windows option will be available on 12 devices. The older smartphones are unlikely to get it. The new Floating Windows feature allows users to keep at their work while at the same time performing other tasks also. The multitasking window instead of snapping at the bottom or closing the other app opens inside of a window, which consists of all data and can be dragged around to any part of the screen.

The phones next in line to receive the MIUI 12 update are Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S. The update for Redmi Note 8 devices is expected to be available by the end of September.

