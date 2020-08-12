Will your Mi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12 update and when?

The MIUI 12 has super wallpapers which showcases actual surfaces from official images of Mars and Earth from NASA (Source: Xiaomi youtube screenshot)

Xiaomi announced the launch of MIUI 12 update on August 12 in a live-streamed event. The event highlighted the new features that will be available for Mi and Redmi users in the next update including an improved user interface with dark mode on system apps and third-party apps as well.

As per MIUI’s rollout schedule, these Mi and Redmi devices will receive the new update first in August:

# Mi 10

# Redmi Note 9/ Redmi Note 9 Pro

# Redmi Note 8/ Redmi Note 8 Pro

# Redmi Note 7/ Redmi Note 7 Pro

For other Mi and Redmi device users, Xiaomi has asked its community to stay tuned to their social media channels to know about the rollout for their smartphones. However, the Chief Operating Officer of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B said that the update will eventually be available for most Xiaomi devices.

“With MIUI 12, our pursuit to improve and enhance user experience continues. Equipped with an optimised interface, refreshed UI design and class leading features such as Magic Clone, Super Wallpaper etc. we are confident that this software version will elevate the overall user experience,” Muralikrishnan said during the live-streamed event.

The MIUI 12 will have new weather app animations showing real-life weather conditions. MI also claims that they have created an enhanced animation framework that will make the user interface smoother. This has been done with the help of LCAF rendering engine, LCAF physics engine and upgraded animations engine.

The control centre and notification shade on the home screen has been redesigned as well. This upgrade aims at providing more information to the user at one glance. Xiaomi has also introduced ‘super wallpapers’ which will be animated wallpapers showing the actual surface of Mars, Moon and the Earth using NASA images. However, the Magic Clone feature offered is the most unique in MIUI 12 update as it allows users to take images and videos of themselves alongside their clone.

In the MIUI 12 launch event, there was no mention of the Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra and MiTV Lux transparent edition which were unveiled on August 11 in China marking the 10th anniversary of the company.

