Mi TV Horizon Edition India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch event to start at 12 PM

Mi TV Horizon Edition (Source: Flipkart)

Mi TV Horizon Edition Price, Specifications, India Launch Live Updates: The Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be unveiled in a launch event broadcasted via Mi India’s Youtube channel and social media handles starting 12 PM. The new TV is set to go up against the likes of OnePlus, Vu, TCL, and other brands in the mid-range.

According to the design images and specifications leaked ahead of the launch by tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will sport thin bezels surrounding the 43-inch LED display. The screen is expected to have a Full HD+ resolution and will come with Xiaomi’s Android TV 9-based PatchWall platform with support for over 5,000 apps.

Mi TV Horizon Edition will pack a Cortex-A53 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The connectivity options on the new TV include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting speakers with aux wire. It will also have a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Data Saver. In the audio department, it has 20W speakers with DTS-HD technology. Xiaomi has also hinted that the Horizon TV could feature a Quick Wake feature which will turn on the TV quickly when in stand-by mode.