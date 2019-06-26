Mi turns 5: Xiaomi teases fast charger, neckband headphones and more

Xiaomi will soon turn five years old in India. The China-based smartphone maker had started its business in India back in July 2014 when it had launched the Xiaomi Mi3. In a span of five years, the company has grown substantially and has become one of the largest smartphone makers in the country.

To celebrate its fifth birthday in India, Xiaomi is running the ‘Mi Turns 5’ festival that will be going on for five weeks with various offers, new launches, and more for Mi fans.

The company has set up a page teasing a range of products it is set to launch. The technology company has just recently unveiled Mi Beard Trimmer under its personal grooming category and according to other teasers available on the web page, the company will be launching a fast charger, neckband headphones and wireless on-ear headphones.

Apart from these devices, the company will also be launching Mi Rechargeable LED lamp and Mi Truck Builder which is aimed for kids. All these products are likely to be launched during the next five weeks. This apart, Xiaomi is also likely to launch the much-awaited Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

At the moment, there are not many details about Xiaomi’s fast charger. About the upcoming wireless on-ear headphones, the company claims that the device will change the way people listen to music. According to details available on the web page, the neckband headphones may come with tangle-free wires as the company says “Untangle your music”.

Speaking of the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp, the company said three colour temperatures for different moods and it will have a minimalist design. The Mi Truck Builder is a toy which will come with over 500 parts and a steering wheel control system.

The company may also launch the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro during the ‘Mi Turns 5’ festival. It has already indicated earlier this month Redmi K20 Pro will launch in the next four weeks, which in a way means somewhere in mid-July the phones are likely to launch.

Both Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are pitched as affordable flagship smartphones. In fact, the Redmi K20 Pro is the cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone in the world. The phones will be pitched against the likes of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40 and Honor 20, among others.