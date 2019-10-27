Mi Pay: Xiaomi’s payment app is now available on Google Play Store

Xiaomi’s payments service app Mi Pay is now available to download on Google Play Store. Up until now, the payment app was available only on the Mi Apps store and came preloaded on Xiaomi phones, however, all Android phone users can now install it from Google Play Store.

Xiaomi had rolled out the Beta version of the Mi Pay app in December 2018 following approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI). The stable version of the payments app was launched in the first quarter of this year and could be downloaded only via Mi Apps store back then.

The Mi Pay is an integrated payment solution app that supports UPI (Unified Payment interface), bill payments, recharge, and more. Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to enable mobile payments similar to other UPI-enabled payment apps like Google Pay and PhonePe.

The Mi Pay app also supports payments via Credit and Debit Cards. Users can also scan UPI QR codes to initiate peer-to-peer transactions. The app can also be used to transfer funds by entering the UPI ID or the registered phone number of another user.

Mi Pay is now available on @GooglePlay. Now every android user can #MiPayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/MeKA3NLnUC — Mi Pay (@PayWithMi) October 25, 2019

The Mi Pay can be used to pay electricity bills with service providers like Assam Power, BEST Mumbai, BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna along with water bills and more.

Xiaomi’s payment app also supports mobile recharges of all the telecom service providers in the country as well as DTH recharges of leading direct to home service operators.