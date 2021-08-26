Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi TV 5X and more: Everything Xiaomi launched at its Smarter Living 2022 event

Xiaomi has launched a ton of new products at its Smarter Living 2022 event. The hardware product showcase saw the brand launching the Mi TV 5X, the new Mi Security Camera and the Mi NoteBook Ultra. Here’s all you need to know about the new launches in terms of price, features and specifications

Mi NoteBook Ultra, NoteBook Pro



The Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with QHD+ resolution. The display panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and can achieve a brightness of up to 300 nits, while supporting 178-degree viewing angles. It also supports DC Dimming and TUV low blue light.

The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chip or a 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H chip, based on what variant you go for. There are 8GB and 16GB RAM variants and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. There’s Intel Xe integrated graphics as well.

The aluminium chassis of the laptop is 1.7kg in weight and 250.1mm x 242.3mm x 17.9mm in dimensions. The Mi NoteBook Ultra also features a scissor-switch keyboard with 1.5mm key travel distance and three-level backlit keys. There’s also a 125mm x 81.6mm touchpad and fingerprint recognition with a Macro Key.

For I/O we have a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port with power delivery as well as a USB-C port with power delivery, in addition to an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm combined audio port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and a USB 2.0 port. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.1, dual 2W stereo speakers, a 720p webcam and microphone. The laptop also comes with Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. You can also check a recap of the event below.

Xiaomi also launched the Mi NoteBook Pro, which features largely the same internals but with a 14-inch 2.5K screen, 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. Both laptops will also be eligible for a free upgrade.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra also features a 70WHr battery which the company claims can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. A 65W USB Type-C power adapter is capable of charging the device up to 50 percent in 45 minutes, Xiaomi claims. The Mi NoteBook Pro starts at Rs 56,999, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra starts at Rs 59,999.

Mi TV 5X

The new Mi TV 5X will be available in three variants, a 43-inch one, a 50-inch one and a 55-inch one. The TVs will come with 30W stereo speakers on the 43-inch variant while the two larger variants get a 50W dual speaker setup. The audio will support Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD.

For connectivity the Mi TV 5X is equipped with three HDMI 2.1 slots, two USB slots, an ethernet port, an Optical port, a 3.5mm port, Bluetooth 5.0 with Bluetooth LE, Dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO) and eARC support as well. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU and the Mali G52 MP2 GPU and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The company claims a low input lag of 6.5ms for 4K at 60Hz.

Other features include the Android TV 10 platform, Google Assistant support and built-in Chromecast. There is also a quick wake feature that lets users turn on the TV in less than five seconds, along with shortcuts for accessing the settings and mute function.

The Mi TV 5X is priced at Rs31,999 for the 43-inch variant while the 50-inch and 55-inch variants are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 features a larger 3.9cm fullscreen display, offering a 50% larger display area than the Mi Band 5. There is a pixel density of 326 PPI and it comes with over 80 watch faces and four colourful straps.

The Mi Band 6 also comes with an SPO2 tracker and a stress monitoring feature with a stress recovery suggestion perk. Also included is a 24-hour heart rate monitor and a sleep tracker. A dedicated women’s health tracking feature which will keep track of the menstrual cycle. The sport mode now features 30 fitness modes including Cricket, Badminton, Zumba, and many other sports. Six auto detection modes also auto-detect activities like walking and running.

There is 5atm water resistance on the band, as well as a personal activity intelligence (PAI). The Mi Band 6 will come with 14 days of battery on a single charge, with easy magnetic charging which users can now use with the strap attached. Another new addition is quick replies when you reject calls. Controls for music are still here too. The Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499.

Xiaomi running shoes

Xiaomi also launched running shoes in three colours, which come with features like extra ankle support and support for washing. There are no smart features here like step tracking. The shoes are available at a price of Rs 2,699.

Mi Router 4A

The Mi Router 4A supports Smart Connect, offering 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands under one Wi-Fi name. The optimal frequency band is automatically selected by a dual-band terminal. It has 4 external omnidirectional antennas with 2.4GHz maximum gain 5dBi x 2, 5GHz maximum gain 6dBi x 2. It is powered by a MediaTek MT7628DA Core processor. The device has a 64MB memory to ensures the stability of data transmission and stable connectivity of each access device. The router is priced at Rs 2,199 in India.

Mi Security camera

The new Mi Security Camera comes with a 3MP sensor that supports a frame rate of 20fps and has a focal length of 3.6mm and an aperture of f/1.4. Equipped with two microphones, the camera can record at 2K resolution and features a 110-degree field of view. The camera is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above.

It even comes with a night vision feature that will let the unit capture footage in the dark up to 10 meters away. Apart from this the security camera will support up to 32GB MicroSD cards and a 5V 2A power supply. It also supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. The Mi Security camera is priced at Rs 4,499.