Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Mi Browser joins TikTok and other Chinese apps banned in India; Xiaomi responds

The government of India has banned several Chinese apps in the country in the last few months. Adding to the list is Xiaomi’s very popular Mi Browser Pro that comes pre-installed with all Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones in the country. Additionally, Baidu’s Search app has also been blocked in the country. The first list […]

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 7:38:03 pm
The government of India has banned several Chinese apps in the country in the last few months. Adding to the list is Xiaomi’s very popular Mi Browser Pro that comes pre-installed with all Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones in the country. Additionally, Baidu’s Search app has also been blocked in the country. The first list of banned Chinese apps included Mi Browser.

Commenting on the ban on Mi Browser, a Xiaomi spokesperson told indianexpress.com via an email statement, “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law.” The spokesperson further noted, “we are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions.”

…story is developing

