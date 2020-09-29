Mi Band 5 goes official: Some key features of the smart fitness band

Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 5 in India (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Xiaomi just launched the Mi Smart Band 5 in India at a price tag of Rs 2,499. Earlier this year in June, the Chinese brand released Mi Smart Band 5 in its home market China while it was launched in the UK and Europe a month later in July. Besides the Mi Smart Band 5, the company also launched the much-awaited Mi Watch Revolve and a new Smart Speaker.

Mi bands are the best selling smart bands in the country, in fact, Xiaomi is the top selling brand in India for smart fitness bands. The newly launched Mi Smart Band 5 is the successor to the Mi Band 4 that launched in India last year. The Mi Band 5 will go on sale for the first time on October 1 at 12noon.

Before purchasing the Mi Smart Band 5, here are 10 things you know about the smart fitness band.

Display

The main highlight of the smart band is its bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126 x 294-pixel resolution with vibrant colour gamut. The latest Mi Band 5 comes packed in 2.5D protective glass panel against scratches and damages along with a one-touch wakeup button.

Interactive Themes

Xiaomi is providing some cool themes for the Mi Band 5 this time. It includes themes based on Hatsune Miku, Songebob Squarepants, Detective Conan and Neon genesis Evangeleon. In addition, it also provides customization features based on personal preferences and choices.

Magnetic Charging

With a 100mAh battery, Mi Band 5 is featuring an all new innovative magnetic charging ability. This would enable a hassle-free charging of the band while the battery may light the device for as long as 14 days.

Indoor tracking features

Amid the pandemic keeping in mind the lack of movement of people outside, Xiaomi has introduced indoor exercise-tracking features such as indoor cycling, pool swimming, jump rope, rowing machine and yoga.

Sleep Tracking

With an improved sleep tracking feature, Mi Band 5 will now track your sleep patterns and based on eye movements, heart rate and irregular sleeping patterns can suggest improvements regarding sleeping.

Blood Oxygen Tracker

This highlighted feature comes handy in such times when Covid may affect our oxygen levels in the body. The built-in SpO2 detects the oxygen saturation level in blood continuously for 8-hours on every second basis. This may also modify the suggestions regarding sleeping habits.

Heart Rate Tracking

Mi Band 5 flaunts an all-improved heart rate feature with an accessible tracking of whole-day heart rate, manual heart-rate, resting heart-rate and heart-rate curve.

Women’s health monitor

The updated version is coming bundled with female menstruation cycle tracking, breath tracking along with stress monitoring and a new vitality index.

Personal Activity Intelligence

Taking cue from several other wearables, Xiaomi has introduced the vitality index for a detailed health-tracking rating it on the basis of physical activities and heart rate from 1 to 1,000 on daily basis.

