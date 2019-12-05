MG ZS EV, the first electric car from MG Motors, comes to India: Everything to know

MG Motors MG ZS EV vehicle launched in India, is a full connected smart car and 5G ready. (Image source: Karanveer Singh Arora/Indian Express) MG Motors MG ZS EV vehicle launched in India, is a full connected smart car and 5G ready. (Image source: Karanveer Singh Arora/Indian Express)

MG (Morris Garages) Motors has showcased its MG ZS EV, the company’s first electric car for the Indian market. The new SUV comes with the company’s next generation i-SMART EV 2.0 technology, which provides it with a slick and advanced interface and the car is also 5G ready.

MG Motors has not revealed the price, but the new MG ZS EV SUV is expected to start at around Rs 25,00,000 in India. It is yet unknown as to when the car will be made available in India, though it will be sold via official MG Motor showrooms.

The MG ZS EV has an electric motor with a power of 143PS (pferdestärke or horsepower), which can provide consumers with a speed of 0 to 100 Kmph within 8.5 seconds. The battery has a size of 44.5KwH capacity, and can run up to 340 kms on a single charge. The battery also comes with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. The car has a PM2.5 filter and follows European Safety standards.

The new i-SMART EV 2.0 technology on the car is powered by a six-core processor. It is also India’s first car to come with an embedded Machine to Machine (M2M) eSIM, which has an Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPV6) and is 5G ready. The company states that the technology has been developed in association with Unlimit (A Reliance ADAG subsidiary) and is based on Cisco’s Jasper platform, with Airtel as the telecom service partner.

MG ZS EV can also connect to external Wi-Fi connections, including your home network and mobile hotspot. This provides the car with the tools to get the maximum internet speeds for the operation of the infotainment system, which will also consist of real-time insights like the vehicle charging information and range, battery alarm, CO2 emission gauge. A 360 Spider feature, which will help consumers find charging stations when the range is less than 50 Kms.

For navigation, the MG ZS EV will use a solution from GPS company TomTom. Apart from maps and navigation, the TomTom solution will also help users locate nearby charging stations, while also displaying all the relevant information such as the type of charger (DC/AC) and connector.

The MG ZS EV also comes with a cloud-enabled, AI-based Voice Assistant from Nuance Communications, which helps the car understand 100 voice commands to control various features and functions. The company claims that the AI Voice Assistant has been developed to recognise Indian-accented speech. The Assistant over time learns the needs and preferences of drivers and passengers, thus providing them with a personalised experience.

The car comes with lifetime over-the-air (OTA) software updates. It also comes integrated with a premium Gaana account and the AccuWeather app too. MG claims that all the consumer data it collects will be stored securely in MG Motor’s own Cloud infrastructure within India. The MG Cloud is powered by Microsoft Azure.

The car can be connected via the i-SMART EV 2.0 app from the company, which will be available on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. The company states that when a user launches the app, it will automatically scan the car and present the user with information like its location, tire pressure status and more. The app can also perform a number of functions, which include locking and unlocking the vehicle remotely, remotely access the climate control, find my car function to name a few.

