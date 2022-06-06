See your car in the metaverse with the ‘MGverse’ before buying it in the real world

MG Motor has launched its own metaverse platform called “MGverse”. The MGverse will combine five different virtual spaces including an “Explore & Creator centre,” an NFT Gallery, a virtual “MG Car Club,” a gaming arena and an “MG Knowledge Centre” for employees. The platform will initially be available on mobile and on desktop web browsers. The company says that it intends to make the same experience available with virtual reality headsets in the future.

The Explore & Creator Center will allow users to personalise, accesorise and build MG vehicle models in the Metaverse. It will also let customers “take a virtual test drive in the cities and streets of their preference,” according to the company.

“You can explore fiddle and tailor the class as you please. If you are buying a car, you will get an assisted buying experience with a personalised MGverse assistant who will be with you in the metaverse and help you make choices. This will be available for all our existing products. You will get the same experience at a dealership. If you save the configuration online, you can experience the same configuration in an omnichannel experience,” Udit Malhotra, marketing head at MG Motor India, said during the press conference.

Of course, this omnichannel experience will only be available with a certain set combination of configurations, based on availability at the showroom.

The NFT Gallery will be a virtual museum. Apart from MG’s own NFTs, users will be able to create, list and transact with their own NFTs in this space. The virtual MG Car Club is imagined as the metaverse extension of the real-life MG Car Club. Here, members will be able to connect with each other and access member-only events and concerts. They can also buy MG merchandise there.

According to MG Motor India, the gaming arena will host multiple games including a racing game that will feature cars that harken back to MG’s racing history. The knowledge centre is aimed at training and upskilling MG employees and partners.