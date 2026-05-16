Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses now lets users type with hand gestures

Meta has announced a major update for its Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, bringing the company’s gesture-based virtual writing feature to all users while adding several new mixed-reality and communication tools.
The update expands one of the glasses’ headline features: the ability to write messages using simple hand gestures through Meta’s neural wristband accessory.
Initially showcased when the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were unveiled, the feature was previously limited to early access users on WhatsApp and Messenger. It is now rolling out more broadly across WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, as well as native messaging apps on both Android and iOS devices.
The virtual writing system allows users to compose messages without physically touching a keyboard or phone. By interpreting subtle wrist and finger movements through the neural wristband, the glasses can translate gestures into text input directly within supported apps.
Meta is also introducing a new “display recording” feature designed to create more immersive video captures. The tool combines footage from the glasses’ lens display, the user’s real-world view, and surrounding audio into a single recording. The company says this will allow users to share better what they see and experience through the smart glasses interface.
Navigation support is also expanding. Walking directions are now available across the entire United States and in several major international cities, including London, Paris, and Rome.
On the other hand, live captioning capabilities will be added to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram voice messages. In addition to the consumer-facing features, Meta is also allowing access to the platform for developers by launching a developer preview program. Developers will now be able to create and deploy apps for the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, including web-based applications.
The rollout reflects Meta’s broader ambitions in wearable computing and AI-powered smart glasses, an area where the company continues to invest heavily. With the integration of messaging, navigation, mixed reality recording capabilities, and apps onto a sleek wearable device, it seems that Meta is using the Ray-Ban Display glasses to establish a more viable computer than merely a specialised piece of technology.