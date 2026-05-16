Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses now lets users type with hand gestures

Meta is expanding the capabilities of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses with gesture-based virtual writing, mixed reality recording, live captions, and broader app support as the company pushes deeper into AI-powered wearable computing. (Express Photo)

Meta has announced a major update for its Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, bringing the company’s gesture-based virtual writing feature to all users while adding several new mixed-reality and communication tools.

The update expands one of the glasses’ headline features: the ability to write messages using simple hand gestures through Meta’s neural wristband accessory.

Initially showcased when the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were unveiled, the feature was previously limited to early access users on WhatsApp and Messenger. It is now rolling out more broadly across WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, as well as native messaging apps on both Android and iOS devices.