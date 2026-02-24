Meta users survey found 19% of young teens on Instagram report seeing unwanted nude images

Court filing reveals teen exposure to unwanted explicit content on Instagram

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:35 AM IST
Instagram app logoAbout 8% of users ‌in the 13 to 15 age group said in the 2021 survey they had “seen someone harm themselves or threaten to do so ‌on Instagram,” according ​to Mosseri's deposition.(Image: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly 1 in 5 users aged 13 to 15 told Meta that they saw “nudity or sexual images on Instagram” that they didn’t want to view, according to a court filing.

The document, made public on Friday as part of a federal lawsuit in California and reviewed by Reuters, includes portions of a ⁠March ​2025 deposition of Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

In another document made public as part of the lawsuit, a Meta researcher recommends the company focus on teen users because they are “catalysts” for their households and influence how their younger siblings and ​parents ​use the app. The document is dated January ⁠20, 2021.

“If we’re looking to acquire (and retain) new users we need to recognize a teen’s influence within the household ‌to help do so,” the researcher said in the memo.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is facing allegations from global leaders that the company’s products harm young users. In the U.S., thousands of lawsuits in federal and state court accuse the company of designing addictive products and fueling a mental-health crisis for minors.

The statistic on explicit images came from ⁠a 2021 survey ⁠of Instagram users about their experiences on the platform, said Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, and not a review of ⁠posts themselves.

Meta did ‌not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters ​on the researcher’s memo.

Story continues below this ad

About 8% of users ‌in the 13 to 15 age group said in the 2021 survey they had “seen someone harm themselves or threaten to do so ‌on Instagram,” according ​to Mosseri’s deposition.

The ​company ​in late 2025 said for teen users, it would remove images and videos “containing nudity or explicit sexual activity, including when ​generated by AI,” with exceptions considered for medical and ⁠educational content.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, and we’re always working to do better,” Stone said.

Most sexually explicit images were sent via private ‌messages between users, ⁠Mosseri said in his deposition, and Meta must consider users’ privacy when reviewing them.

Story continues below this ad

“A lot of people don’t want ​us reading their messages,” he said. 

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement