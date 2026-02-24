Meta users survey found 19% of young teens on Instagram report seeing unwanted nude images

About 8% of users ‌in the 13 to 15 age group said in the 2021 survey they had “seen someone harm themselves or threaten to do so ‌on Instagram,” according ​to Mosseri's deposition.(Image: Unsplash)

Nearly 1 in 5 users aged 13 to 15 told Meta that they saw “nudity or sexual images on Instagram” that they didn’t want to view, according to a court filing.

The document, made public on Friday as part of a federal lawsuit in California and reviewed by Reuters, includes portions of a ⁠March ​2025 deposition of Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

In another document made public as part of the lawsuit, a Meta researcher recommends the company focus on teen users because they are “catalysts” for their households and influence how their younger siblings and ​parents ​use the app. The document is dated January ⁠20, 2021.

“If we’re looking to acquire (and retain) new users we need to recognize a teen’s influence within the household ‌to help do so,” the researcher said in the memo.