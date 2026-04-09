Meta unveils new AI model as it tries to catch up with Google and OpenAI after spending billions

Meta’s new AI model puts the company back in the race, though industry insiders will be closely watching how the market reacts to Muse Spark. (Image: Meta)

Meta on Thursday unveiled a new artificial intelligence model called Muse Spark after hiring Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, as the company looks to become more competitive in the AI space dominated by the likes of Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. It is the first AI model to be launched under the new AI division that Mark Zuckerberg spent billions building last year.

“Over the last nine months, Meta Superintelligence Labs rebuilt our AI stack from the ground up, moving faster than any development cycle we have run before,” Meta said in a blog post. “This initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is already in development.”