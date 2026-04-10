Meta transfers top engineers into new AI tooling team

The ⁠end goal, Saba said ‌last month, was to have the agents perform the bulk of ​the work to build, test and ship products and infrastructure ‌at Meta, with human staffers monitoring them. (Image: Reuters)

Meta is drafting top software engineers from across the company into a new AI engineering organization created last month, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, part of a reorganization of its workforce in preparation for layoffs.

The social media company is starting to inform staffers selected for transfer into the Applied AI (AAI) Engineering unit this week, according to the memo, authored by the head of the new organization, Maher Saba.

Saba, a vice president in the Reality Labs division ⁠and longtime ​lieutenant of Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, had initially invited volunteers to sign up for the organization when he announced its establishment last month.