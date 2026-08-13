Meta took down 7,56,000 Australian teen accounts as social media ban enforcement looms

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said on Thursday it had taken down more than 750,000 accounts it suspected were held by Australians aged under 16 since a world-first ban on teen accounts, and promised more action in the face of possible regulatory intervention.

The company said it had deactivated 462,000 suspect Instagram accounts and 294,000 suspect ⁠Facebook ​accounts from just before the Australian social media ban went live in December to June, up from 331,000 Instagram accounts and 173,000 Facebook accounts it said it had removed by January. The world’s largest social media company has said it wants to comply with a law it and other platforms have vocally opposed, just as ​Australia’s ​internet regulator considers an enforcement lawsuit against platforms, including some ⁠that Meta owns, that it says have failed to take sufficient steps to comply with the law.