Meta to raise Quest VR headset prices in US on rising component costs

Meta said the ⁠new ‌prices would also apply to refurbished Quest ​units, while accessories would retain current ‌pricing. (Image: Meta)

Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would increase the prices of its virtual reality headsets from April 19 in the United States due to rising costs of memory chips.

Its entry-level Quest 3S headset with 128 gigabytes of storage will now cost $349.99, compared with $299.99 earlier, the Facebook parent said. The price of its higher-end Quest ⁠3 headset ​with 512 gigabytes of storage will increase by $100 to $599.99.

The 256-gigabyte headset will be priced at $449.99, up $50 from its previous level.

The rapid build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure by companies ​such ​as OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft has ⁠driven up demand for memory chips, as manufacturers prioritize components for higher-margin data centers over consumer ‌devices.