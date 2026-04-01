Meta to limit PG-13 rating use for teen accounts in Motion Picture Association deal

The MPA and Meta said ‌on Tuesday ⁠that Meta would "substantially reduce" its references to "PG-13" and include a disclaimer that the MPA is not ​involved with its ratings. (Image: Reuters)

Meta has agreed to scale back references to the PG-13 film rating when describing its teen accounts, resolving a dispute with the Motion Picture Association, the two groups said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In October Meta said its Instagram platform would limit what users under 18 can ⁠see ​through filters inspired by the MPA’s PG-13 classification.

The MPA later sent a cease-and-desist letter, arguing the platform’s use of the lbel risked confusing parents and infringed its trademark. The deal announced on Tuesday ​settles that ​dispute, it said.

“While we welcome efforts ⁠to protect kids from content that may not be appropriate for them, this agreement helps ensure that parents ‌do not conflate the two systems, which operate in very different contexts,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA.