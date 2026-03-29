Meta to launch prescription-focused Ray Ban smart glasses amid growing wearable push: Report

Meta is reportedly preparing to launch two new versions of its AI-powered Ray Ban smart glasses, designed specifically for users who need prescription lenses, making them more accessible for everyday use.

The new prescription-focused models have been codenamed ‘Ray Ban Meta Scriber’ and ‘Ray Ban Meta Blazer’, as per a redacted filing made by the social media giant to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the details of which were first reported by The Verge.

Meta’s upcoming smart glasses have been developed in partnership with Ray Ban parent EssilorLuxottica. They will reportedly come in rectangular and rounded styles, and do not count as a next generation of the company’s flagship wearable.

In September last year, Meta launched the latest iteration of the Ray Ban glasses alongside the first model of its augmented reality (AR) glasses lineup with a built-in display known as the Meta Ray-Ban Displays, shipped with a neural wristband.

While the company’s glasses have long been available with support for various prescription lenses, this could mark the first time that Meta has specifically designed smart glasses for prescription wearers. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm has seen early success in the smart glasses category even as other big tech companies look to catch up.

Apple, for instance, is reportedly working on its own smart glasses that are expected to come to market sometime next year, as per a report by Bloomberg. Unlike the Meta Ray Ban Displays, Apple’s models will reportedly come without built-in displays or augmented reality support.

Zuckerberg had previously hinted at targeting prescription users on an earnings call earlier this year. “Billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction,” the Meta CEO said, adding that “it’s hard to imagine a world in several years where most glasses that people wear aren’t AI glasses.”

Story continues below this ad

While there are limited details available about the unreleased Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, the fact that ‘Ray Ban’ comes before ‘Meta’ in the names of the products mentioned in the FCC filing could potentially suggest that these glasses are not part of the AR glasses lineup.

Furthermore, there is a third product in the filing codenamed ‘Ray-Ban Meta Blazer Large’, but this could just be a larger size variant of the Blazer model. Besides these details, the unreleased models are expected to be shipped with the same features and capabilities rolled out in previous models such as the smart glasses’ use of Bluetooth in concert with Wi-Fi and connecting to your phone to do compute-intensive tasks. The filing also references a charging case, similar to all generations of Meta’s smart glasses.

Meta’s Ray Ban smart glasses have surged in popularity over the past few years, with an estimated seven million (70 lakh) customers reportedly purchasing the device in 2025, up from a total of two million (20 lakh) in 2023 and 2024.

The rapid success of the wearable has fueled the rise of smart glasses as the next major computing interface after smartphones. But the same technology is also drawing criticism from observers who warn that it could normalise everyday surveillance even as the AI industry pursues a platform shift that, so far, has taken the shape of ‘always-listening’ AI pendants and similar wearables.

Story continues below this ad

Recently, a new class action lawsuit was filed against Meta in the US, alleging violations of consumer privacy tied to its smart glasses. The Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK also said it is investigating Meta over this matter. It came after news reports alleged that the smart glasses exposed sensitive user content, including intimate moments, to human data annotators in countries such as Kenya that help train AI models.

In response to these allegations, Meta said, “Unless users choose to share media they’ve captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user’s device.” “When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people’s experience, as many other companies do. We take steps to filter this data to protect people’s privacy and to help prevent identifying information from being reviewed,” it added.