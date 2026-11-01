Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Meta, TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against British regulator Ofcom on Friday over information requests made under the Online Safety Act, in one of the first tests of Britain’s nascent online safety regime.

The case is one of several brought ⁠over ​parts of the 2023 act, which sets tougher standards for platforms such as TikTok, X and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram with the aim of protecting particularly children from harmful and illegal content.

Friday’s decision by London’s High Court is a boost ​for Ofcom, ​though a potentially more significant ruling on Meta’s separate ⁠case about how Ofcom calculates fees and potential fines is awaited.