Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Ofcom has been gradually implementing the Online ⁠Safety Act regime, ‌with its requirements backed up by the threat of ​fines of up to 10% of a company's global ‌turnover for the most serious breaches.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiNov 1, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Under the proposed rules, social media apps would block older teenagers between midnight and 6 am unless they manually change the default settings.(Photo: Pexels)Under the proposed rules, social media apps would block older teenagers between midnight and 6 am unless they manually change the default settings.(Photo: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

Meta, TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against British regulator Ofcom on Friday over information requests made under the Online Safety Act, in one of the first tests of Britain’s nascent online safety regime.

The case is one of several brought ⁠over ​parts of the 2023 act, which sets tougher standards for platforms such as TikTok, X and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram with the aim of protecting particularly children from harmful and illegal content.

Friday’s decision by London’s High Court is a boost ​for Ofcom, ​though a potentially more significant ruling on Meta’s separate ⁠case about how Ofcom calculates fees and potential fines is awaited.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meta, which is also challenging Ofcom over the categorisation of ‌WhatsApp in the new regime, was made the subject of Ofcom’s first formal investigation under the Online Safety Act earlier this month.

X did not immediately respond to requests for comment. TikTok said it is considering the judgment, while a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement: “We’re disappointed with the court’s decision, but we and others across industry pursued this challenge because information-gathering ⁠of this scale goes beyond ⁠what is necessary or proportionate.”

Ofcom has been gradually implementing the Online ⁠Safety Act regime, ‌with its requirements backed up by the threat of ​fines of up to 10% of a company’s global ‌turnover for the most serious breaches.

The regulator issued information notices to Meta, TikTok and X in February, requesting detailed content moderation metrics including ‌data on how many ​posts were ​removed or ​had visibility restricted, and how many users were exposed to harmful content.

Story continues below this ad

Meta, TikTok and X argued the notices create ​unprecedented regulatory burdens, with X claiming that what it ⁠described as “the most burdensome information request X has received from any regulator” would cost it millions of pounds.

But their case was dismissed by the High ‌Court, which in ⁠its ruling rejected their arguments that the information requests were disproportionate.

An Ofcom spokesperson welcomed the ruling, saying that “gathering information from ​companies is fundamental to our ability to do our job”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments