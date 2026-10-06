Meta, TikTok, X challenge UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Under the proposed rules, social media apps would block older teenagers between midnight and 6 am unless they manually change the default settings.(Photo: Pexels)

Meta, TikTok and X are challenging British regulator Ofcom over the amount of information it is demanding they provide under Britain’s nascent online safety regime.

The challenge is one of the first in relation to the 2023 Online Safety Act, which sets tougher standards for platforms such as TikTok, X and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram with ⁠the ​aim to protect children from harmful and illegal content.

Ofcom has been gradually implementing the regime, with its requirements backed up by the threat of fines of up to 10% of a company’s ​global ​turnover for the most serious breaches.

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In ⁠February, it issued information notices requesting detailed content moderation metrics from the tech companies, including data ‌on how many posts were removed or had visibility restricted, and how many users were exposed to harmful content.