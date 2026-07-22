Meta tests AI app that lets parents create personalised children’s tales

The AI-powered app lets users build stories around themes such as kindness, courage and empathy.(Photo: Reuters)

Meta is testing a new AI-powered storytelling app called StoryKit, which allows parents to generate personalised bedtime stories for children.

The app, first spotted by tech website 9to5Mac, is currently being piloted in select countries. Meta confirmed the limited rollout, saying it is evaluating parental response before deciding on a wider launch.

AI stories with custom characters

StoryKit enables parents to generate children’s stories by selecting custom characters, settings, and life lessons without writing any content themselves.

According to the App Store listing, users can create characters by taking a photo of a favourite toy or person, describe the world in which the story takes place, and choose themes such as kindness, courage, or empathy to shape the narrative.