Meta tests AI app that lets parents create personalised children’s tales

Meta is testing a new AI-powered storytelling app called StoryKit, which allows parents to generate personalised bedtime stories for children.
The app, first spotted by tech website 9to5Mac, is currently being piloted in select countries. Meta confirmed the limited rollout, saying it is evaluating parental response before deciding on a wider launch.
StoryKit enables parents to generate children’s stories by selecting custom characters, settings, and life lessons without writing any content themselves.
According to the App Store listing, users can create characters by taking a photo of a favourite toy or person, describe the world in which the story takes place, and choose themes such as kindness, courage, or empathy to shape the narrative.
The app also adds background music to the AI-generated stories. The listing highlights that users “don’t need to write a single word”.
Meta described StoryKit as a creative storytelling app to help parents create imaginative storybooks for children. The app includes AI safety filters, has no social networking features, and is currently available only to users aged 18 and above in the pilot phase.
StoryKit is the latest addition to Meta’s expanding portfolio of AI-powered consumer products. The company has been integrating generative AI across its apps and services, including image generation, chatbots, and content creation tools.
While StoryKit focuses on children’s storytelling, Meta says it aims to give parents an easy way to create customised bedtime stories based on their child’s interests and preferred themes.
The company has not announced when, or if, the app will be released more widely.