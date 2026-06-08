Meta testing Hatch AI assistant as AI race with OpenAI, Anthropic heats up: Report

Meta is reportedly developing Hatch, an AI agent designed to automate tasks and compete with premium offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic. (File photo: Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Meta is reportedly preparing to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions with a new AI agent called Hatch, as the company looks to compete more aggressively with rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The tech giant is also considering a tiered pricing structure for Hatch, and the proposed pricing would place Hatch alongside premium plans such as ChatGPT Pro and Anthropic’s Claude Max, both of which are currently priced at $200 a month.

The reported move comes as Meta intensifies its focus on AI, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg positioning the company as a stronger competitor in the rapidly evolving AI space. Although Meta has lagged behind some rivals in advanced large language models, the company appears to be betting heavily on AI-powered agents as a key growth area.