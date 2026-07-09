Meta testing AI glasses that can continuously monitor surroundings: Report

The prototype glasses are said to periodically capture photos and listen to ambient sounds to help Meta AI answer questions about a user's day. (Image: Express Image)

Meta is reportedly developing a new generation of smart glasses equipped with an always-on “super sensing” mode that could continuously capture audio and frequently take photos of a user’s surroundings.

According to a report by Financial Times, the prototype glasses would constantly monitor the wearer’s environment, allowing Meta AI to later answer questions based on what the user has seen and heard throughout the day. The company is said to be experimenting with a system that allows the glasses to snap images every few seconds and continuously listen to ambient sounds.

The feature aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader vision of AI-powered wearables that function as personal assistants, helping users remember information and complete everyday tasks.