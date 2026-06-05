Meta smart glasses app reportedly contains unreleased face-recognition system

The application is required for several features on Meta’s Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses and has reportedly been downloaded more than 50 million times. (Image: Reuters)

Meta has quietly embedded face-recognition technology into the software platform that supports its smart glasses, according to a report that analysed the Meta AI companion app.

The feature, internally referred to as ‘NameTag’, is reportedly designed to identify people captured by the camera on Meta’s smart glasses and notify users when a recognised individual is detected. The technology has not been publicly released and remains inactive, but researchers cited in the report claim that key components are already present within the app.

According to the report, traces of the system began appearing in updates to the Meta AI app as early as January 2026. The application is required for several features on Meta’s Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses and has reportedly been downloaded more than 50 million times.