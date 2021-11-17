Meta shows off new ‘Haptic feedback’ gloves to simulate touch in virtual worlds

Meta’s Reality Labs team has showcased a pair of haptic gloves that could allow users to feel a sense of touch when interacting with virtual objects in the metaverse. Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a video on his page where he is seen using the glove and interacting with objects in the virtual world such as some Jenga pieces

Meta’s proposition is that one day users will be able to feel texture and pressure when they touch virtual objects just as how it happens in the real world. In a newsroom blog, Meta –formerly known as Facebook- said the company’s Reality Labs team has been developing the haptic gloves for the last seven years, though these are still very much a product in progress.

The gloves are fitted with pads known as actuators or what Meta calls ‘tiny, soft motors’ which are all over in order to deliver sensation to the wearer. Meta also says the gloves are designed to be comfortable and customisable and will “reproduce a range of sensations in virtual worlds, including texture, pressure, and vibration.”

The eventual goal is to have a pair of gloves that work with one’s VR headset for an immersive experience such as a concert or a poker game. Eventually, they would also work with AR glasses.

Meta revealed that they have had to make breakthroughs in several disciplines in order for these gloves to function. For one there is the ‘Perceptual Science’ where the company has to “explore the idea of combining auditory, visual and haptic feedback for things like convincing a wearer’s perceptual system that it’s feeling an object’s weight.” This is important because they cannot create the actual physics of the virtual world. For example, a game of Jenga in the metaverse is well virtual, and not really made of wooden blocks. So when players play it, they won’t necessarily experience the same touch or pressure when playing in the virtual world. That’s the problem the gloves could solve.

Meta also says the actuators in the glove are designed to be comfortable to wear all day. Further, it is developing “the world’s first high-speed microfluidic processor” which is a small microfluidic chip that controls the air flow that moves the actuators.

“The use of air (a fluid) means we can fit many more actuators on the glove than would otherwise be possible with electronic circuitry,” notes the blog.

Meta also needs to rely on hand tracking for the system to know “when and where to deliver the right sensations.” The company says it is building “advanced hand-tracking technology to enable it to identify precisely where your hand is in a virtual scene.”

Finally, there’s the haptic renderer which sends precise instructions to the actuators on the hand. The instructions are “based on an understanding of things like the hand’s location and properties of the virtual objects (such as texture, weight and stiffness) that the hand comes in contact with,” notes the blog.

Meta says the project started as a moonshot, “but it’s increasingly feasible as we continue to innovate and complete research.”