Meta reboots smartwatch plan, aims debut in 2026, the Information reports

Instagram-owner Meta Platforms plans to release its first smartwatch this year, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company has revived its “Malibu 2” smartwatch project, the report said, adding that the device, set for release later this year, will feature health ⁠tracking ​and a built-in Meta AI assistant.

Meta explored a smartwatch roughly five years ago, the Information said, including plans at one point for three-camera-equipped versions but it ​shelved ​the effort in 2022 as a ⁠part of broader spending pullbacks in its Reality Labs unit.

Meta declined to comment ‌on the report.

The news signals a big comeback for wearables driven by the artificial intelligence boom, as companies release gadgets imbued with the technology, aimed especially at health and fitness.