Meta reboots smartwatch plan, aims debut in 2026, the Information reports

Instagram-owner Meta Platforms plans to release its first smartwatch later this year, reviving a previously shelved project as it expands deeper into AI-powered consumer hardware.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 11:14 AM IST
metaMeta explored a smartwatch roughly five years ago, the Information said, including plans at one point for three-camera-equipped versions but it ​shelved ​the effort in 2022 as a ⁠part of broader spending pullbacks in its Reality Labs unit.(Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Instagram-owner Meta Platforms plans to release its first smartwatch this year, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company has revived its “Malibu 2” smartwatch project, the report said, adding that the device, set for release later this year, will feature health ⁠tracking ​and a built-in Meta AI assistant.

Meta explored a smartwatch roughly five years ago, the Information said, including plans at one point for three-camera-equipped versions but it ​shelved ​the effort in 2022 as a ⁠part of broader spending pullbacks in its Reality Labs unit.

Meta declined to comment ‌on the report.

The news signals a big comeback for wearables driven by the artificial intelligence boom, as companies release gadgets imbued with the technology, aimed especially at health and fitness.

AI smartglasses are the breakout, with Meta’s technology powering ⁠glasses made by ⁠Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica . Their shipments climbed to nearly 6 million units last year, ⁠according ‌to data from Smart Analytics ​Global.

The company has about four ‌augmented reality and mixed-reality (MR) glasses in development, the report said, and the company is reassessing ‌timelines to ​ease concerns ​that launching ​too many devices in quick succession could confuse customers. In December, Reality Labs ​employees were told the company had ⁠delayed Phoenix, its MR glasses, until 2027, the report said.

Last month, Meta said it had decided ‌to pause ⁠international expansion of its Ray-Ban Display glasses due to short supply and strong ​demand in the United States. 

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
2022 poll survivor, among longest-serving Uttarakhand CMs, Pushkar Dhami faces heat
2022 poll survivor, among longest-serving Uttarakhand CMs, Pushkar Dhami faces heat
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement