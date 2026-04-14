Meta poised to surpass Google in digital ad revenue for first time: Reports

The social media giant intensified competition in the ad market after lunching ads ‌on WhatsApp and ​Threads, creating direct ​rivalry ​with platforms like Elon Musk's X.

Meta Platforms is projected to surpass Alphabet’s Google in digital advertising revenue globally by the end of 2026, and dethrone the search-engine behemoth in the lucrative business, according to Emarketer.

The Instagram-owner’s global net ad revenues are expected to reach $243.46 billion in 2026, ahead of Google’s projected $239.54 billion, the market research firm said.

Meta’s ⁠Advantage+ ​automated ad suite has been gaining strong advertiser adoption due to its ability to streamline campaign setup and enhance return on marketing spend.

“In surpassing Google, Meta has essentially ​had ​many of its core strategies validated,” said ⁠Max Willens, principal analyst at Emarketer.

While Google has other growth avenues, including YouTube Premium subscriptions, but ‌its broader business mix could make it harder to outpace Meta in ad revenue.