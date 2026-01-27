Meta plans new paid subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta is set to test a new generation of paid subscription services on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, transforming the way users access various features on these social media platforms. The company confirmed that it plans to test subscription plans that unlock exclusive tools designed to boost creativity, productivity, and the use of artificial intelligence, while keeping the core services free for everyone.
According to Meta, these subscriptions will roll out gradually over the coming months and will offer a “premium” experience tailored to how people connect and share on each app. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all model, Meta will test different bundles and features, with each app offering its own set of paid features. This indicates that the company is still working on its strategy and is willing to make changes based on user feedback.
A major part of Meta’s subscription push will involve scaling up Manus, an AI agent the company recently acquired for a reported $2 billion. Meta plans to take a two-pronged approach with Manus by integrating it directly into its apps, while also continuing to sell it as a standalone service for businesses. Signs of this integration are already appearing, with industry watchers spotting early work on adding a Manus shortcut to Instagram.
Meta is also looking to monetise its AI-powered creative tools. One such feature is Vibes, an AI-based short-form video generator built into the Meta AI app. Until now, Vibes has been free to use, allowing people to create and remix AI-generated videos. Under the new plan, users may get limited free access, with the option to subscribe for additional video creation credits each month.
While Meta has not shared full details of what paid features might look like on WhatsApp and Facebook, early indications suggest Instagram’s subscription could include tools such as unlimited audience lists, the ability to see which followers don’t follow back, and the option to view Stories anonymously. These features are aimed at users who want more control and insight into their social interactions.
Meta stressed that these new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified, its existing paid service for creators and businesses. Meta Verified emphasises benefits such as account verification, protection against impersonation, and priority support, which are of less use to regular users. The upcoming subscriptions, on the other hand, are intended to appeal to a wider audience, including casual users and content creators.
Although subscriptions provide new revenue streams for Meta, the company is also faced with the problem of subscription fatigue, where users are already dealing with multiple subscriptions. However, the fact that Snapchat+ has managed to attract over 16 million subscribers suggests that users are ready to pay for extra value. Meta says it will closely monitor feedback as it begins testing these new offerings.
A ski excursion turned tragic for a tourist in China after she was mauled by a rare snow leopard while trying to take a picture. The incident unfolded in Koktokay town in the Xinjiang region on Friday last week.