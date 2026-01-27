Meta plans new paid subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta stressed that these new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified, its existing paid service for creators and businesses.(Image: reuters)

Meta is set to test a new generation of paid subscription services on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, transforming the way users access various features on these social media platforms. The company confirmed that it plans to test subscription plans that unlock exclusive tools designed to boost creativity, productivity, and the use of artificial intelligence, while keeping the core services free for everyone.

According to Meta, these subscriptions will roll out gradually over the coming months and will offer a “premium” experience tailored to how people connect and share on each app. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all model, Meta will test different bundles and features, with each app offering its own set of paid features. This indicates that the company is still working on its strategy and is willing to make changes based on user feedback.