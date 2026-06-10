Meta partners with Reliance to build AI-powered data centre in India

Meta and Reliance Industries on Tuesday announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership with plans to develop an AI-enabled data centre in India, strengthening the country’s role in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure race.

A press release from Meta said that, under the agreement, Reliance will build a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, that Meta will lease, with options to expand capacity as demand for AI computing grows. The new facility will become Meta’s first AI-enabled data centre in India.

The announcement highlights Meta’s increasing focus on India, one of its largest and fastest-growing markets. The company says the facility will help bring the infrastructure needed to power its products, services and future AI capabilities closer to millions of users in the country.