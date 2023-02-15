scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly

The Oversight Board was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram's decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content and make rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company's actions.

Meta | Meta oversight board | Meta oversightStandard decisions, in which the Oversight Board reviews Meta's content moderation actions in depth, can take up to 90 days.
Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board announced Tuesday it will review more types of content moderation cases and expedite some decisions, as it aims to expand its work.

The Oversight Board was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram’s decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content and make rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company’s actions. Since then, the board has published 35 case decisions, it said in a blog post.

The board said it will now begin publishing decisions on some cases on an expedited basis. Rulings could come as quickly as 48 hours after accepting a case, while others could take up to 30 days.

Standard decisions, in which the Oversight Board reviews Meta’s content moderation actions in depth, can take up to 90 days.

Publishing more decisions and increasing the pace will “let us tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences,” the board said in the blog post.

Unlike standard decisions, expedited cases will be reviewed by a panel of board members instead of the full board and will not consider public comments.

One recent ruling by the Oversight Board was to allow Meta users to use the slogan “death to Khamenei” to criticize Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the context of protests in Iran.

The board will also begin publishing summary decisions to analyze cases in which Meta changed its mind about whether to leave up or take down posts. Such cases could help Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future and may be useful for researchers and civil society, the board said.

It also said Tuesday it will add Kenji Yoshino, a constitutional law professor at New York University School of Law, as a new board member. With the addition of Yoshino, the Oversight Board now has 23 members.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:01 IST
