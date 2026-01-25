Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?

WhatsApp parent Meta has been sued for allegedly making false claims about the privacy and security offered to users of the popular messaging app.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, January 23, by an international group of plaintiffs in a US district court in San Francisco. The group includes plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico and South Africa, according to a report by Bloomberg.

It has alleged that Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyse, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications.” It has further accused the social media giant of storing the substance of users’ chat logs on WhatsApp, which can allegedly be accessed by employees.