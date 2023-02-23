scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Meta loses bid to toss $175 million verdict in streaming patent case

San Francisco-based Voxer's 2020 lawsuit said its representatives disclosed its patented technology to Meta, which was then Facebook, when the companies met in 2012 about a potential collaboration.

Voxer said Facebook cut it off from key features of the social media platform in 2013 and misused its technology in Facebook Live and Instagram Live, which launched in 2015 and 2016 (Image credit: Reuters)

A federal judge in Austin, Texas on Tuesday rejected a request by Meta Platforms Inc’s to throw out a $175 million jury patent verdict for walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc.U.S.

District Judge Lee Yeakel’s decision leaves intact the jury’s finding that Meta’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live live-streaming technology infringed two Voxer patents related to video streaming and messaging. Meta can still appeal the verdict to a higher court.

Representatives for Meta and Voxer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

San Francisco-based Voxer’s 2020 lawsuit said its representatives disclosed its patented technology to Meta, which was then Facebook, when the companies met in 2012 about a potential collaboration.

Voxer said Facebook cut it off from key features of the social media platform in 2013 and misused its technology in Facebook Live and Instagram Live, which launched in 2015 and 2016.

A jury found last September that Meta infringed the two patents, which relate to a method for streaming video and infrastructure for a video-messaging service, and awarded Voxer $174.5 million in royalty damages.

Meta asked the court to overturn the verdict or hold a new trial. It raised several arguments, including that a reasonable jury could not have found infringement, the patents were invalid, the damages were unjustified, and Voxer’s lawyer had made “inappropriate comments” that biased the jury against Meta.

Advertisement

Yeakel denied Meta’s requests Tuesday and said there was enough evidence to support the jury’s verdict.

Also Read
YouTube Music | YouTube Music Create Radio | YouTube Music Custom Radio
YouTube Music gets 'Create a radio' button, lets users create custom stat...
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
kindle, amazon kindle, amazon kindle reader, kindle history, kindle ebook, kindle ereader, amazon kindle ebooks, free kindle ebooks, kindle ebook reader, amazon kindle ebooks store, amazon prime kindle ebooks, facts amazon kindle
Flashback: History of Amazon Kindle, the first successful E-Reader
call of duty featured
Microsoft and Nintendo sign 10-year contract for Call of Duty

The case is Voxer Inc v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:20-cv-00655.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:27 IST
Next Story

Infra push: Two new e-ways, roads & Metros

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close