Meta launches Pocket, an AI app that can generate games with simple prompts

Meta seems to be foraying into gaming. The social media giant has introduced an experimental, AI-powered app that lets users generate games and interactive experiences by simply using prompts in natural language.

The app, which is named Pocket, has appeared on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store without an official announcement from the company. The app also allows users to browse a discovery feed to play games made by others, making the app both a creation tool and a content-sharing platform.

Since Meta has not officially announced or commented on Pocket, it seems the app may be still in an early testing or experimental phase.