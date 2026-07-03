Meta launches Pocket, an AI app that can generate games with simple prompts

Meta seems to be foraying into gaming. The social media giant has introduced an experimental, AI-powered app that lets users generate games and interactive experiences by simply using prompts in natural language.
The app, which is named Pocket, has appeared on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store without an official announcement from the company. The app also allows users to browse a discovery feed to play games made by others, making the app both a creation tool and a content-sharing platform.
Since Meta has not officially announced or commented on Pocket, it seems the app may be still in an early testing or experimental phase.
Pocket is the result of Meta’s acquisition of the team behind Gizmo, a startup specialising in AI-generated interactive experiences. Earlier this year, Meta acquired the company as part of its broader strategy to expand AI-powered creative tools.
Based on screenshots available on Google Play, Pocket closely resembles the original Gizmo app. Both platforms let users generate interactive experiences by simply describing what they want in natural language, eliminating the need for coding skills.
Although the original Gizmo app remains available, Pocket appears to be Meta’s own version built on the same technology.
The app was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of Pocket’s Google Play listing on social media. According to app intelligence firm Appfigures, Pocket was first published on both iOS and Android on June 29, 2026. Owing to its recent launch, the number of users is yet to be determined.
Pocket is the latest addition to Meta’s expanding portfolio of AI-powered creative tools. The company has already introduced AI-generated images through the Meta AI app, AI video generation with its Vibes app, and integrated generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It has also added AI-assisted editing capabilities to its creator-focused video editing app, Edits.
By expanding into AI-generated games and interactive experiences, Meta appears to be broadening its ambitions beyond image and video generation.