Meta launches Muse Image AI generator, but users are already raising privacy concerns

Meta unveils a new AI image generator called Muse Image, but the feature is already facing criticism over how it uses photos from public Instagram accounts.
The new model, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs and internally code-named “Mango”, is now available for free through the Meta AI app, Instagram Stories, and WhatsApp. Like other AI image generators, Muse can create images from text prompts, generate stylised artwork, and edit photos using AI-powered tools.
However, one feature in particular has sparked backlash. Muse allows users to create AI-generated images using photos from another person’s public Instagram account. By simply tagging a public profile, users can incorporate that person’s images into new AI creations.
The capability quickly raised privacy concerns online. Critics argue that using people’s photos in AI-generated content without explicit consent could be intrusive, especially because Meta’s policy states that users will not be notified when others use their content through these AI tools.
Meta says users can opt out of the feature through privacy settings and maintains that people “have control” over how their content is used. Nevertheless, privacy advocates have questioned why the feature is enabled by default instead of requiring users to opt in.
Beyond the controversy, Muse includes several other features. Users can generate images using preset prompts, perform AI-powered image editing tasks such as removing unwanted objects from photos, and create customised visuals for sharing across Meta’s platforms.
Meta is also integrating Muse with advertising and commerce services. The company demonstrated how users could visualise furniture from Facebook Marketplace in their homes by generating AI mock-ups. New AI-powered effects for Instagram Stories, including custom filters and image transformations, are also being rolled out.
The launch comes as Meta continues to expand its AI offerings across its ecosystem. The company has introduced several AI tools over the past year and is investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. However, Meta’s history of privacy controversies, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the shutdown of its facial-recognition system in 2021, is contributing to users’ unease about how Muse handles personal photos and data.
Meta has also confirmed that an AI video generator called Muse Video is already in development.