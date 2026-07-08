Meta launches Muse Image AI generator, but users are already raising privacy concerns

Meta unveils a new AI image generator called Muse Image, but the feature is already facing criticism over how it uses photos from public Instagram accounts.

The new model, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs and internally code-named “Mango”, is now available for free through the Meta AI app, Instagram Stories, and WhatsApp. Like other AI image generators, Muse can create images from text prompts, generate stylised artwork, and edit photos using AI-powered tools.

However, one feature in particular has sparked backlash. Muse allows users to create AI-generated images using photos from another person’s public Instagram account. By simply tagging a public profile, users can incorporate that person’s images into new AI creations.