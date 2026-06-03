Meta launches AI-powered Business Agent to help companies automate customer support, sales and marketing

Alongside customer support, Meta is adding new discovery features that will help people find businesses powered by a Business Agent directly on WhatsApp. (Image: Reuters)

Meta has unveiled its Business Agent, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to help businesses automate customer interactions, generate leads, and manage operations across its platforms.

Announced at the Conversations 2026 event in London, the Meta Business Agent is positioned as a virtual assistant that enables companies to provide round-the-clock customer support without requiring large teams. The company says more than one million businesses already use AI-powered agents on WhatsApp and Messenger, and it is now expanding access globally to businesses of all sizes.

The company says the Business Agent can be set up in minutes and is designed to communicate with customers in their local language while matching a company’s preferred tone and style. According to Meta, the AI assistant can answer business-specific questions, recommend products from a catalogue, book appointments, qualify leads, close sales and hand conversations over to human agents when required.