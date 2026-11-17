Meta-owned Instagram has adjusted its automated recommendation systems in India to limit sexually suggestive and violent content for users in the country who prefer not to see it, amid increasing government scrutiny of social media platforms and their content moderation practices.
Recommended content on Instagram includes content from accounts that users do not already follow. They commonly show up in the Explore, Reels, and Feed pages of the app. Users can hide individual recommended posts or mark them as’ Not interested,’ signalling to the platform that they do not want to see similar content in the future.
The social media giant on Monday, November 16, said it has now tuned these systems to show Indian users less of sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence. Due to these changes, Meta said it has been able to “proactively reduce more content in India” that does not meet its Recommendation Guidelines.
The company further said it is improving these systems globally too, using more capable AI models trained to analyse content directly rather than wait for someone to report or hide it.
Meta’s announcement comes a month after the company was asked by the IT Ministry to review its ranking and recommendation systems to avoid disproportionately amplifying potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material. The company was also asked to strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order.
It also comes at a time when the IT Ministry is looking to overhaul India’s social media regulatory framework, including a proposal to withdraw the legal immunity available to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X for content posted by their users, The Indian Express has previously reported.
However, Meta did not explicitly link the update to the October 10 government advisory or indicate that they have been made in direct response to any regulatory requirements.
“Our goal is to make recommendations that are relevant and valuable to each person who sees them. For example, if you interact with restaurants and bookstores on Instagram, we may recommend content about food, recipes, books, or reading,” Meta said.
The company has previously adjusted Facebook’s content ranking systems in countries such as Canada and Brazil to reduce political content.