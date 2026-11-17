Meta-owned Instagram has adjusted its automated recommendation systems in India to limit sexually suggestive and violent content for users in the country who prefer not to see it, amid increasing government scrutiny of social media platforms and their content moderation practices.

Recommended content on Instagram includes content from accounts that users do not already follow. They commonly show up in the Explore, Reels, and Feed pages of the app. Users can hide individual recommended posts or mark them as’ Not interested,’ signalling to the platform that they do not want to see similar content in the future.

The social media giant on Monday, November 16, said it has now tuned these systems to show Indian users less of sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence. Due to these changes, Meta said it has been able to “proactively reduce more content in India” that does not meet its Recommendation Guidelines.