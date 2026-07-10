Meta fixes smart glasses privacy issue amid ‘always-on’ AI glasses report

Meta has rolled out a mandatory update for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that addresses a key privacy concern, just as reports suggest the company is developing a new generation of AI-powered glasses capable of continuously sensing their surroundings.
The update comes after concerns that some users were modifying the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses to disable their built-in LED privacy indicator. The light turns on whenever the camera is recording, alerting people nearby that photos or videos are being captured.
According to reports from 9to5 Google, some users had found ways to tamper with the indicator, allowing the glasses to record discreetly without others knowing. Meta’s latest update now disables the camera entirely if the system detects that the privacy light has been broken or altered.
Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly working on prototype “super sensing” smart glasses that could keep their cameras and microphones active throughout the day.
According to a Financial Times report, the experimental glasses would not necessarily record continuous video. Instead, they could capture audio and periodically take photographs every few seconds, allowing Meta AI to understand the wearer’s environment and answer questions based on what it has seen or heard.
The report also suggests that Meta executives are currently considering not activating the LED privacy light while these always-on sensing features are running. If implemented, this would make it harder for bystanders to know when the glasses are collecting information, potentially raising new privacy concerns.
Meta reportedly believes that keeping the indicator illuminated for extended periods could cause people to stop paying attention to it altogether. In a 2025 policy paper, the company argued that constantly blinking lights might reduce awareness of when photos or videos are actively being saved.
The always-on features would be designed primarily for AI assistance rather than conventional recording. The data collected by the glasses could help users remember information from their day or ask questions about objects and events the glasses have observed.
Reports indicate that Meta is also considering bringing some of these “super sensing” capabilities to existing smart glasses through future software updates.
Meta has increasingly positioned smart glasses as a major platform for AI experiences. The company has already expanded the capabilities of its Ray-Ban Meta glasses with features such as live translation, object recognition and conversational AI assistance.
However, the possibility of always-on sensing glasses is likely to intensify ongoing debates around privacy, consent and the growing role of AI-powered wearables in everyday life.