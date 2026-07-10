Meta fixes smart glasses privacy issue amid ‘always-on’ AI glasses report

Meta has rolled out a mandatory update for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that addresses a key privacy concern, just as reports suggest the company is developing a new generation of AI-powered glasses capable of continuously sensing their surroundings.

The update comes after concerns that some users were modifying the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses to disable their built-in LED privacy indicator. The light turns on whenever the camera is recording, alerting people nearby that photos or videos are being captured.

According to reports from 9to5 Google, some users had found ways to tamper with the indicator, allowing the glasses to record discreetly without others knowing. Meta’s latest update now disables the camera entirely if the system detects that the privacy light has been broken or altered.